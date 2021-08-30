Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.36. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

