AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,785 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after buying an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,766. The firm has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

