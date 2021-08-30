AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.63. 87,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $213.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

