81,400 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $131.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

