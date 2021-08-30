775,945 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 775,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after buying an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Invesco by 67.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after buying an additional 1,101,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Invesco by 47.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $25.69 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

