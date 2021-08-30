7,645 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTCH. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $251,804,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $153,758,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $148,178,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 97.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

FTCH stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.16.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

