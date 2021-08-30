6,724 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Acquired by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,433,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 638,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 131,588 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 572.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 80,722 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 178,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 63,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD remained flat at $$48.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. 17,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,945. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.15.

