657,200 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 657,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SKIN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,917. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

