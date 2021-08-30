6,171 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Landstar System by 8.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $169.13 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.76. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

