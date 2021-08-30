$55.05 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report $55.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.21 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $42.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $214.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $229.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $257.18 million, with estimates ranging from $203.67 million to $293.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.