$5.60 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post $5.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%.

MDWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Aegis reduced their target price on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. 252,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,684. MediWound has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.