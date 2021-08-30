493 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 265,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 273,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.45. The stock had a trading volume of 995,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,959. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

