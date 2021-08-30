$472.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report $472.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $462.80 million and the highest is $478.40 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $452.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,964,566 shares of company stock valued at $49,540,425 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. 1,999,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,044. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

