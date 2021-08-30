$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.94 billion to $16.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.03. 9,121,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,433. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,815.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $88,893,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $37,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

