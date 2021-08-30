28,477 Shares in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Purchased by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.17% of United Security Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 70.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 40.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 62.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBFO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.84. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 22.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

United Security Bancshares Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

