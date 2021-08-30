$279.86 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report sales of $279.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $293.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 374,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,403. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 72,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after buying an additional 109,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.