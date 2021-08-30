2,749 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

SPOT traded up $7.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,826. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.09.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.