2,600 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,612. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.99. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $111.56. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

