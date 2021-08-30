25,617 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.45. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.