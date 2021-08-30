$247.52 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to post sales of $247.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.50 million and the highest is $252.59 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million.

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. TriNet Group has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $92.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.78.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,300,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $37,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,509 shares of company stock worth $12,395,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

