24,682 Shares in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,319.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

KBA opened at $45.47 on Monday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28.

