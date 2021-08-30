17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $943,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.74. 5,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

