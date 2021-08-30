17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.4% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Shares of PNC traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.