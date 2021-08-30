17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $610,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 179,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,671,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,003. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,935. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

