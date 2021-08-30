17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $416,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $476.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

