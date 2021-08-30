17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Lennar makes up 1.7% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Lennar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $33,978,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

NYSE LEN traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $108.06. 47,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,499. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

