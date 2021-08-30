17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareDx stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,127. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.50 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,285,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,980,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $194,177.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,079. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

