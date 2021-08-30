160,200 Shares in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Acquired by III Capital Management

III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. III Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at $8,218,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,232,000. Islet Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 45.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 314,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 106.8% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 413,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 213,587 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

SFT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,919. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $622.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.