$16.43 Million in Sales Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will report sales of $16.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.36 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $60.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $84.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $88.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $65.65 million, with estimates ranging from $52.09 million to $79.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,254,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,075,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162,849 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

