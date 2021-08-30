$16.43 Million in Sales Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will report sales of $16.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.36 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $60.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $84.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $88.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $65.65 million, with estimates ranging from $52.09 million to $79.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,254,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,075,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162,849 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.