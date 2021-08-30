134,628 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 134,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 77,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,298. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

