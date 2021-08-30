12,222 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.80. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,113. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.86.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

