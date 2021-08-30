1,094 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $222.65 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

