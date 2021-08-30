10,463 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $93.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

