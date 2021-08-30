10,359 Shares in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $11,193,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $3,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 104,444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $2,300,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $1,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $75.08 on Monday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMEH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

