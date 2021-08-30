$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Ally Financial reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Shares of ALLY traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 174,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 7,311.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 766,509 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,166,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

