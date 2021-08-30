$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 94,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 206,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,456. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

