$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

