$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 487,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 147,536 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

