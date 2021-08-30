$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,375. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $120.92 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 175.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $52,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.