$1.22 EPS Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to announce earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.12. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 248.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of JJSF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.14. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $124.90 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

