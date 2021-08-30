$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. GameStop reported sales of $942.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in GameStop by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

GME traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,438,828. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -112.95 and a beta of -2.17. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.42.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

