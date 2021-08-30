$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $924.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $74.95.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

