-$0.94 EPS Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of AXSM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,991. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $899.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

