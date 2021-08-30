-$0.55 EPS Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.62). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02.

ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.76. 19,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,719. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.25. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.92.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,969 shares of company stock valued at $697,173 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

