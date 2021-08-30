$0.52 EPS Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Aviat Networks posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%.

AVNW has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

