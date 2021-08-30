-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.54). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. WBB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $985.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79. Omeros has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omeros by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 64,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Omeros by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 690,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

