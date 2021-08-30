$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.
HOLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.91. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
