$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

HOLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.91. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

