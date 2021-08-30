$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.25%.

NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 25,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,252. The company has a market cap of $151.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.70. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

