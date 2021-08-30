$0.37 EPS Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDUS. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 98.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 361,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.