$0.37 EPS Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.42. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 640%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Resources.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 4.76. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.
