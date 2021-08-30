$0.37 EPS Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.42. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 640%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 4.76. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

